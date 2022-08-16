Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €30.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EVT. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($38.78) price objective on Evotec in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on Evotec in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($43.88) price objective on Evotec in a report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($47.96) price objective on Evotec in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on Evotec in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Evotec alerts:

Evotec Trading Up 0.7 %

ETR EVT opened at €27.08 ($27.63) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34. Evotec has a 52 week low of €20.16 ($20.57) and a 52 week high of €45.83 ($46.77). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €25.10 and a 200-day moving average price of €25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59.

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.