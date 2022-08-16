Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €58.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($57.14) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Friday.

Bechtle Price Performance

Bechtle stock opened at €43.26 ($44.14) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20. Bechtle has a 12 month low of €35.42 ($36.14) and a 12 month high of €69.56 ($70.98). The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €40.15 and its 200-day moving average is €43.79.

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

