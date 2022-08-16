Brokerages Set aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Price Target at $21.80

Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

LIFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of LIFE opened at $3.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.52. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $13.10.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Shukla purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,498.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. Tikvah Management LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $9,157,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,217,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 525,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 114,996 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 12.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 85,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

