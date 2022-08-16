Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Receives GBX 119.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 119.50 ($1.44).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROO. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.33) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 81 ($0.98) to GBX 88 ($1.06) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Deliveroo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Adam Miller sold 40,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.03), for a total transaction of £34,345.95 ($41,500.66).

Deliveroo Stock Up 1.5 %

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo stock opened at GBX 96.22 ($1.16) on Friday. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of GBX 77.58 ($0.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 396.80 ($4.79). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 92.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 106.45. The company has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

(Get Rating)

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.