PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Given New C$7.75 Price Target at Haywood Securities

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Haywood Securities from C$7.90 to C$7.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRV.UN. CIBC reduced their price target on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James set a C$7.75 price objective on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

CVE:PRV.UN opened at C$2.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$1.80 and a 52-week high of C$2.45.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

