Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives $64.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.25.

HGV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $44.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.37. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $948.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.37 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 183.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,909,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares in the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,727,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,421,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,491,000 after acquiring an additional 797,831 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,489,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

