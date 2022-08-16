Brokerages Set Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Target Price at $115.25

Shares of Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.25.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Symrise from €119.00 ($121.43) to €114.00 ($116.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SYIEY opened at $28.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Symrise has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $37.21.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

