Analysts Set Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Target Price at $3,712.50

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,712.50.
WTBDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt cut shares of Whitbread to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,770 ($45.55) to GBX 3,910 ($47.25) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Liberum Capital raised shares of Whitbread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 4,150 ($50.14) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,620 ($43.74) to GBX 2,790 ($33.71) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.
Whitbread Price Performance
Whitbread stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90. Whitbread has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $12.12.
Whitbread Announces Dividend
About Whitbread
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.
