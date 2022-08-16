Analysts Set Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Target Price at $3,712.50

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,712.50.

WTBDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt cut shares of Whitbread to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,770 ($45.55) to GBX 3,910 ($47.25) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Liberum Capital raised shares of Whitbread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 4,150 ($50.14) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,620 ($43.74) to GBX 2,790 ($33.71) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Whitbread stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90. Whitbread has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $12.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.1086 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

