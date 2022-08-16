Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,150,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 13,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, VP Fernando Blasco sold 45,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $653,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,928 shares in the company, valued at $158,565.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Fernando Blasco sold 45,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $653,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,565.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 140,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $1,951,558.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,434,666.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,062 shares of company stock worth $2,701,409 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

HAYW opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Hayward has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $28.65.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Hayward had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hayward will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAYW shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Hayward from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hayward from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.14.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

