Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Shares to Split on Thursday, September 1st

Shares of Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD – Get Rating) are going to split on the morning of Thursday, September 1st. The 3.5-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, September 1st.

Buscar Stock Performance

CGLD stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08. Buscar has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.33.

Buscar Company Profile

Buscar Company focuses on buying, breeding, racing, and selling thoroughbreds. It intends to acquire horses for racing in stake races. The company was formerly known as Buscar Oil, Inc and changed its name to Buscar Company in June 2015. Buscar Company was founded in 2010 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

