Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Shares to Split on Thursday, September 1st

Shares of Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD – Get Rating) are going to split on the morning of Thursday, September 1st. The 3.5-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, September 1st.
Buscar Stock Performance
CGLD stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08. Buscar has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.33.
Buscar Company Profile
