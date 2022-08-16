Short Interest in ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) Expands By 15.4%

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICC

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ICC stock. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its stake in ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,243 shares during the quarter. ICC comprises 2.9% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 7.83% of ICC worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ICC alerts:

ICC Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICCH opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.40 million, a PE ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. ICC has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICC Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet cut ICC from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

(Get Rating)

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It markets its products through a network of 186 independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.