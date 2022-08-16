Short Interest in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Expands By 15.7%

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Key Tronic Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KTCC opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Key Tronic in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic

About Key Tronic

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Key Tronic in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 20.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Key Tronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

