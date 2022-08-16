Short Interest in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Expands By 15.7%

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Key Tronic Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ KTCC opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Key Tronic in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic
About Key Tronic
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
