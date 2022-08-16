Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $360.00 to $390.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Synopsys traded as high as $388.73 and last traded at $387.04, with a volume of 5226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $385.44.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.20.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $29,884,181.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,285 shares of company stock worth $39,219,908 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.02. The stock has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

