Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Trading 4.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $316.89 and last traded at $315.99. Approximately 1,662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 241,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.60.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dillard’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $215.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.75.

Insider Transactions at Dillard’s

In related news, VP Mike Litchford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.69, for a total transaction of $159,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at $873,393.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dillard’s

Dillard’s Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 3.0% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth $299,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Dillard’s by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.12.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $6.42. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 60.87%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.81 EPS. Dillard’s’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.62%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

