Spire Global (SPIR) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Spire Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.6% of Spire Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Spire Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spire Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire Global -50.58% 4.90% 2.54% Spire Global Competitors -74.02% -60.49% -11.40%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spire Global $43.38 million -$19.31 million -3.08 Spire Global Competitors $3.21 billion -$802.12 million -0.15

This table compares Spire Global and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Spire Global’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Spire Global. Spire Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Spire Global has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire Global’s competitors have a beta of 1.31, indicating that their average stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Spire Global and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire Global 1 1 1 0 2.00 Spire Global Competitors 140 447 615 19 2.42

Spire Global currently has a consensus price target of 5.35, indicating a potential upside of 228.22%. As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 43.58%. Given Spire Global’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Spire Global is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Spire Global competitors beat Spire Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc. develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Boulder, Colorado; Washington, D.C.; Glasgow, United Kingdom; Luxembourg; and Singapore.

