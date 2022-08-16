Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the July 15th total of 43,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 111,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Golden Sun Education Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Golden Sun Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Golden Sun Education Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Golden Sun Education Group Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ GSUN opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. Golden Sun Education Group has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $72.99.

Golden Sun Education Group Company Profile

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, primary and secondary school services, tutoring, and other Services. The company offers private school educational and foreign language tutorials, and other education training management services.

