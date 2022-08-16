FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Short Interest Update

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 492,200 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 428,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FSD Pharma Stock Performance

HUGE opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. FSD Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FSD Pharma Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in FSD Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in FSD Pharma by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in FSD Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $1,007,000. 4.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD-201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also focuses on Lucid-PSYCH, a psychoactive molecule identified for the potential treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders, such as depressive disorder; and Lucid-MS, a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models.

