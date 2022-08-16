FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Short Interest Update

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 492,200 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 428,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
FSD Pharma Stock Performance
HUGE opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. FSD Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89.
FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.
FSD Pharma Company Profile
FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD-201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also focuses on Lucid-PSYCH, a psychoactive molecule identified for the potential treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders, such as depressive disorder; and Lucid-MS, a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models.
