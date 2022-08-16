Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Short Interest Update

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 699,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GMAB shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Genmab A/S from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Genmab A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $475.96.

GMAB opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 14.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 62.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

