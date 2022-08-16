eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Trading Down 7.1% Following Insider Selling

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.1% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $16.67 and last traded at $16.91. 24,973 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,260,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

Specifically, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $154,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,729,583.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $744,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,704,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,807,173.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $154,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,729,583.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 593,645 shares of company stock valued at $8,868,576 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.03.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). eXp World had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in eXp World by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in eXp World by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in eXp World by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in eXp World by 6.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

