Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Landcadia Holdings IV Trading Down 15.0 %

NASDAQ:LCAHW opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Landcadia Holdings IV has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCAHW. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in Landcadia Holdings IV by 1,949.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 232,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.