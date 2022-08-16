Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Short Interest Up 15.4% in July

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 4,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 589,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Crestwood Equity Partners Price Performance

Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.07 and a beta of 2.84. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,871.43%.

CEQP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,381,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,327,000 after buying an additional 717,779 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,314,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,339,000 after buying an additional 633,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,507,000 after acquiring an additional 427,348 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 563,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,868,000 after acquiring an additional 304,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 442,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,043,000 after acquiring an additional 269,300 shares in the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

See Also

