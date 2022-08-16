Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Short Interest Up 15.6% in July

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,670,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 29,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $122.88 on Tuesday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,249,092,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 362.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,236,081,000 after acquiring an additional 348,078 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,871.0% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,767,000 after acquiring an additional 345,148 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after acquiring an additional 340,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

