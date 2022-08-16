Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their target price on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.36.

UNP stock opened at $238.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.39.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

