Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mega Matrix Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE ACY opened at $2.45 on Friday. Mega Matrix has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $13.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mega Matrix

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mega Matrix stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSE:ACY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp owned 0.09% of Mega Matrix as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Mega Matrix

AeroCentury Corp., through its subsidiary, JetFleet Corp., operates as an independent aircraft lessor and finance company specializing in regional aircraft and related engines. The company, through its other subsidiary, Mega Metaverse Corp., engaging in GameFi business in the metaverse ecosystem. AeroCentury Corp.

