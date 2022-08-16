LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
LightPath Technologies Trading Down 4.7 %
NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75.
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.
