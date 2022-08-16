LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,018 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 31,930 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 38,316 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

