AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AXS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $54.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $44.49 and a twelve month high of $61.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 125.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the second quarter worth $85,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

