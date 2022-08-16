Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

SNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($112.24) to €112.00 ($114.29) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($123.47) to €127.00 ($129.59) in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $41.91 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $110.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

