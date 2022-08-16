StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.
L.B. Foster Stock Up 1.1 %
L.B. Foster stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.79 million, a PE ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.B. Foster
L.B. Foster Company Profile
L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.
