StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

L.B. Foster Stock Up 1.1 %

L.B. Foster stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.79 million, a PE ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in L.B. Foster by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 72.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 22,076 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the fourth quarter worth $24,663,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 59.5% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 389,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 145,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Featured Stories

