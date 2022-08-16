JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) to Underweight

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATDRY. Barclays reduced their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 660 ($7.97) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 730 ($8.82) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 514 ($6.21) to GBX 498 ($6.02) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 720 ($8.70) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $624.80.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $2.57.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.