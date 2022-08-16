SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SuperCom Trading Down 5.4 %
SuperCom stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 81.16% and a negative net margin of 105.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SuperCom will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SuperCom Company Profile
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SuperCom (SPCB)
- Is it Time to Throw in the Towel On Coinbase Stock?
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.