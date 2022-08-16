SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Trading Down 5.4 %

SuperCom stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 81.16% and a negative net margin of 105.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SuperCom will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SuperCom Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.18% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

