Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
ADMP stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.
