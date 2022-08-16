Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ADMP stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

