Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Sunday.

LANC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

Shares of LANC opened at $148.21 on Friday. Lancaster Colony has a 1 year low of $116.85 and a 1 year high of $192.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 0.14.

In other Lancaster Colony news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $121.70 per share, with a total value of $97,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,817 shares in the company, valued at $707,928.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the second quarter worth about $406,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 11.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,033,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,914,000 after purchasing an additional 203,259 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 6.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 320.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 223.7% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 406,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,411,000 after purchasing an additional 281,260 shares in the last quarter. 57.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

