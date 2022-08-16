Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TRT opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 million, a PE ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.51. Trio-Tech International has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $13.73.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

