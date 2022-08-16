Desjardins Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stella-Jones in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stella-Jones’ current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SJ. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.14.

Shares of TSE SJ opened at C$40.93 on Monday. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$30.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.51. The stock has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 6.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

