Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Wynn Resorts, Limited Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Wynn Resorts in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the casino operator will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.48). The consensus estimate for Wynn Resorts’ current full-year earnings is ($3.70) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $68.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 2.15. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $107.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $134,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.