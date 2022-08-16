Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CG. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cormark reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.25 to C$8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.57.

Shares of CG stock opened at C$6.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.67. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.11 and a 1 year high of C$13.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 3.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.25%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

