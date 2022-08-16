Verve Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.76) Per Share, Lifesci Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Lifesci Capital dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verve Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Lifesci Capital analyst P. Dolezal now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.76) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for Verve Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.98) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Verve Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.12) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERV opened at $37.86 on Monday. Verve Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 163,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $3,387,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 570,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,859,748.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 163,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $3,387,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 570,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,859,748.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,386.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 366,184 shares of company stock valued at $8,467,793 in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERV. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,500,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,318,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,915,000 after buying an additional 954,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,259,000 after buying an additional 915,090 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,663,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,772,000 after buying an additional 899,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $18,435,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

