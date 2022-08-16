Research Analysts Offer Predictions for InterRent REIT’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for InterRent REIT in a report released on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Raymond James also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterRent REIT in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

InterRent REIT has a 12-month low of C$7.31 and a 12-month high of C$10.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, July 31st were paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

