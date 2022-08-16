goeasy Ltd. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for goeasy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 11th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.20. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $14.33 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$213.00 to C$202.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$196.00.

Shares of goeasy stock opened at C$140.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.20, a quick ratio of 15.94 and a current ratio of 16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 15.51. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$95.00 and a 52-week high of C$218.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$108.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$122.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

