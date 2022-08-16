Stifel Firstegy Comments on Pason Systems Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pason Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pason Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Pason Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PSI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective (up from C$22.00) on shares of Pason Systems in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Pason Systems from C$15.25 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.58.

Pason Systems stock opened at C$13.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 18.70. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of C$7.61 and a 12 month high of C$17.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 35.14%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

