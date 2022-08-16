CEMATRIX Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Clarus Securities Forecasts (CVE:CVX)

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX – Get Rating) – Clarus Securities cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CEMATRIX in a research note issued on Friday, August 12th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for CEMATRIX’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for CEMATRIX’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.02 million for the quarter.

CEMATRIX stock opened at C$0.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.24. CEMATRIX has a 1 year low of C$0.18 and a 1 year high of C$0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.82 million and a P/E ratio of -7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.41, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.03.

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in lightweight backfill for MSE walls, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; insulation materials for oil and gas facility slabs, roadways, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and tunnel grout, annular pipe grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

