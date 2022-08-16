Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for CCL Industries Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (TSE:CCL)

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for CCL Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CCL Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.
CCL Industries Stock Performance
Further Reading
- Is it Time to Throw in the Towel On Coinbase Stock?
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.