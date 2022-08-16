Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Franco-Nevada Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research note issued on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$227.00 to C$226.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$195.00.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$170.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.88, a current ratio of 26.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of C$32.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$171.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$184.01. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$157.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$216.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.409 dividend. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

