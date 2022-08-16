Raymond James Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark upgraded Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Superior Plus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.98.

SPB opened at C$11.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$10.75 and a 1-year high of C$15.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 257.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Superior Plus news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG bought 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.15 per share, with a total value of C$88,066.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,679,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$408,893,890.37. Insiders have acquired 34,300 shares of company stock valued at $382,530 over the last three months.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

