KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vacasa in a report released on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Vacasa’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vacasa from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vacasa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Shares of Vacasa stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. Vacasa has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36.

In other news, Director Eric Breon sold 36,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $136,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,054,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,204,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eric Breon sold 36,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $136,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,054,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,204,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,590,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,125.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth $2,458,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth $20,777,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth $4,088,000. 36.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

