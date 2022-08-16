B. Riley Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vaxart in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.23). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vaxart’s current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vaxart’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 16,892.57% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

Vaxart stock opened at $4.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $550.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17. Vaxart has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vaxart by 502.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 144,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 120,612 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vaxart in the second quarter valued at $397,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 45.4% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 36,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 13.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 19,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 165.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 15,974 shares in the last quarter. 45.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

