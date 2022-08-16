Stifel Firstegy Weighs in on CES Energy Solutions Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEUGet Rating) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CES Energy Solutions in a research report issued on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for CES Energy Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.60 to C$3.90 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.09.

CES Energy Solutions Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$2.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.52. The company has a market cap of C$681.65 million and a PE ratio of 12.67. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$1.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at CES Energy Solutions

In other news, Director Philip Scherman bought 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$98,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 341,069 shares in the company, valued at C$801,512.15. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 48,222 shares of company stock worth $114,324.

CES Energy Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

