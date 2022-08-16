Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Increased by Analyst

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGXGet Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tango Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.37). The consensus estimate for Tango Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.30) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.08) EPS.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $5.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $473.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.84. Tango Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

