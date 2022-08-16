Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Increased by Analyst

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tango Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.37). The consensus estimate for Tango Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.30) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.08) EPS.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $5.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $473.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.84. Tango Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

