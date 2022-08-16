Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Northland Power Inc. Lifted by Raymond James (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Northland Power in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the solar energy provider will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.94.

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$45.75 on Monday. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$34.95 and a 52-week high of C$47.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

