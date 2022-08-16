SunOpta Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (TSE:SOY)

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SunOpta in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for SunOpta’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SunOpta’s FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Shares of TSE SOY opened at C$14.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -244.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.16, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.18. SunOpta has a one year low of C$5.44 and a one year high of C$14.59.

In related news, Senior Officer David Largey sold 6,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.13, for a total value of C$61,995.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$651,689.21.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

